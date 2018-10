Lewis Gardener (19) admitted passing counterfeit £20 notes on three separate occasions at two Falkirk town centre businesses – Wetherspoons in Bank Street on August 17 and August 18 and Watt Brothers in the Howgate Centre on August 18.

Appearing from custody, Gardener, 10 Lanark Avenue, Livingston, had his sentence deferred by Sheriff Craig Caldwell for seven days to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out. He was remanded in custody.