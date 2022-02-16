Offender urinated in police van at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Darren Bourn (29), of no fixed abode, was due to appear from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, however, there was no video link available.

Court Reporter
He previously admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering abusive language – and urinating in a police van at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 25 last year.

The court heard Bourn had been in custody since July last year on a High Court matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until February 16 for Bourn to be brought to court.

