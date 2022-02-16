Offender urinated in police van at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

He previously admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering abusive language – and urinating in a police van at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 25 last year.

The court heard Bourn had been in custody since July last year on a High Court matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until February 16 for Bourn to be brought to court.

