News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Offender unleashes vile spitting and violent physical attack in Falkirk town centre pub

Steven Livingston, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the two assaults – spitting on a woman and punching a man – he committed in High Spirits, Vicar Street, Falkirk on December 30, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:06 BST

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “These offences involve spitting and violence in the town centre. You are fortunate the spittle landed on the hand of the complainer and was not directed at her head or her face as this would have been a custodial sentence.

"The incident would have been distressing for both complainers.”

He noted Livingston’s previous convictions and the fact he had not been in any trouble since these last offences.

"You do seem to have turned things around,” he said, placing Livingston, 71 Mingle Place, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for eight months with the condition he complete 170 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay £250 to each of the complainers at a rate of £100 per month.