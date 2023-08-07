Offender unleashes vile spitting and violent physical attack in Falkirk town centre pub
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “These offences involve spitting and violence in the town centre. You are fortunate the spittle landed on the hand of the complainer and was not directed at her head or her face as this would have been a custodial sentence.
"The incident would have been distressing for both complainers.”
He noted Livingston’s previous convictions and the fact he had not been in any trouble since these last offences.
"You do seem to have turned things around,” he said, placing Livingston, 71 Mingle Place, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for eight months with the condition he complete 170 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay £250 to each of the complainers at a rate of £100 per month.