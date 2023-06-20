News you can trust since 1845
Offender too sick to attend Falkirk court but well enough to collect money from social work

John McFarlane, 28, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – repeatedly pushing him, forcing him to the ground and placing his hands around his neck while exerting pressure – at Premier Inn, Main Street, Camelon, on April 5 this year.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

He also admitted attempting to break into an outbuilding and garage at Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, with intent to steal on February 28, 2021.

And on December 24, 2021 he struck a female police officer on the cheek at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated he had been contacted by McFarlane to say he “wasn’t well” and had been “up all night”.

McFarlane struck a female police officer on her cheek during the altercation at the Roman Bar (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)McFarlane struck a female police officer on her cheek during the altercation at the Roman Bar (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)
However, the court heard McFarlane had attended at social work to collect his money on the morning of his court appointment.

"They said he wasn’t looking well,” said Mr Hutchison.

Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for McFarlane, 52 Broad Street, Denny.