Offender too sick to attend Falkirk court but well enough to collect money from social work

He also admitted attempting to break into an outbuilding and garage at Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, with intent to steal on February 28, 2021.

And on December 24, 2021 he struck a female police officer on the cheek at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated he had been contacted by McFarlane to say he “wasn’t well” and had been “up all night”.

McFarlane struck a female police officer on her cheek during the altercation at the Roman Bar (Picture: Ian Rutherford, National World)

However, the court heard McFarlane had attended at social work to collect his money on the morning of his court appointment.

"They said he wasn’t looking well,” said Mr Hutchison.