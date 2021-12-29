Offender threw plate at woman during Bo'ness attack

The court heard there were no reports available for Socko through no fault of his own.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence until February 3 for reports to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Socko attacked a woman at an address in Deanfield Drive, Bo'ness

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.