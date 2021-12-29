Offender threw plate at woman during Bo'ness attack
Wojciech Socko (41), Flat 23, I Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – kicking her on the body and seizing her clothing – and threatening behaviour – throwing a plate at a woman – at an address in Deanfield Drive, Bo’ness on July 2.
The court heard there were no reports available for Socko through no fault of his own.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence until February 3 for reports to be carried out.