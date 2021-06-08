Offender threatened to stab officers with dirty needles in Falkirk Police Station incident

An offender made vile threats to stab police officers with “dirty needles” when he was taken into custody.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 7:47 am

John Ullyart (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted struggling with police in Burn Road, Falkirk and threatening to stab officers with dirty needles in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on February

Read More

Read More
Scottish SPCA members in Falkirk and beyond pledge support to Keep Scotland Beau...

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Ullyart, 3 York Drive, Falkirk, until July 1 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Ullyart made threats to stab police officers with dirty needles during an angry encounter in Falkirk Police Station