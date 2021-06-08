Offender threatened to stab officers with dirty needles in Falkirk Police Station incident
An offender made vile threats to stab police officers with “dirty needles” when he was taken into custody.
John Ullyart (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted struggling with police in Burn Road, Falkirk and threatening to stab officers with dirty needles in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on February
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Ullyart, 3 York Drive, Falkirk, until July 1 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.