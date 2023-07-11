News you can trust since 1845
Offender threatened to spit COVID-19 germs into mask and throw it at officers in Falkirk Police Station

A vile offender told police he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then threatened to spit into a mask and throw it at them.
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

Dylan – also known as Bella – Blaine, 21, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on October 4, 2020.

On learning there was no exuse for his non-appearance, Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Blaine, 36 Mary Street, Arbroath.

Blaine made the vile threat at Falkirk Police Station (PIcture: Scott Louden, National World)Blaine made the vile threat at Falkirk Police Station (PIcture: Scott Louden, National World)
