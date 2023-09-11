Offender threatened to 'do in' his partner during Maddiston domestic
and live on Freeview channel 276
He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail by contacting her at his 61 Montrose Road, Polmont home on May 3, 2021.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 6pm and the complainer and the accused were within the complainer’s home address when an argument broke out and escalated.
"The accused shouted at her ‘I will do you in’. This has continued for a time and a neighbour contacted police. Officers attended at the address and traced both parties within.
"Both parties denied any incident took place. The accused was arrested and charged.”
As for the bail breach, officers showed up at Whyte’s address due to concern for his partner who they had been unable to contact.
“There was no answer at the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Due to concern for the complainer’s welfare, entry was forced and both parties were found in bed together at the address.
"The accused told officers ‘I never breached my bail – she came to my door’.”
The court heard Whyte was classed as a “low risk” of re-offending.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Whyte, who required to use the court’s hearing loop system, had complied fully with his community payback order and had not been involved in any more offending.
She admonished him and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his partner for 12 months.