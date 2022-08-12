Offender threatened to burn down the village of Hallglen

Sam Newns (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards police.
He committed that offence on April 12 last year at Falkirk Communty Hospital, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk and also admitted possession of class B drugs – psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Calder Place, Hallglen on July 22, 2021 and cannabis at the same location on February 11 this year.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had attended Falkirk Community Hospital and was intoxicated. Police were contacted and when they attended he told them ‘if you take me back to Hallglen I will burn the entire village down’ and ‘I’m not scared of you – I will punch you all’.”
At a previous appearance Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Newns, who was said to have a problem with Valium, had been the victim of serious assault and had a breakdown at home, not being able to cope.
He added: “His father has advised me he is struggling.”
On Thursday he said: “I’ve never seen him look so good – he looks like a different person.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Newns, Ashgate, Roughrigg Farm, Longriggend, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for drug treatment in that period.
He called for a review of the order to take place on October 6.