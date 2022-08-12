Offender threatened to burn down the village of Hallglen

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Newns (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards police.

He committed that offence on April 12 last year at Falkirk Communty Hospital, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk and also admitted possession of class B drugs – psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Calder Place, Hallglen on July 22, 2021 and cannabis at the same location on February 11 this year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had attended Falkirk Community Hospital and was intoxicated. Police were contacted and when they attended he told them ‘if you take me back to Hallglen I will burn the entire village down’ and ‘I’m not scared of you – I will punch you all’.”

At a previous appearance Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Newns, who was said to have a problem with Valium, had been the victim of serious assault and had a breakdown at home, not being able to cope.

He added: “His father has advised me he is struggling.”

On Thursday he said: “I’ve never seen him look so good – he looks like a different person.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Newns, Ashgate, Roughrigg Farm, Longriggend, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for drug treatment in that period.