Offender threatened to blow up Falkirk Police Station
A violent offender threatened to blow up Falkirk Police Station and then spat at officers, called one a “slut” and then kicked another on the leg.
David Reid, 33, appeared from custody via video at Falkrik Sheriff Court on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and assault at Falkirk Police Station on June 28 last year.
The court heard Reid had initially been handcuffed "for his own safety" by officers investigating a reported incident in Airth. He then began to struggle violently, and was arrested for police assault.
Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: "He was shouting he'd bomb the police station."
Virgil Crawford, defence solicitor, said Reid had been "more drunk than he ought to have been".
He added: "That then resulted in this behaviour to the police. He had been of the view that he had been handcuffed and arrested for no good reason. He accepts the inevitable outcome.Sheriff Simon Collins jailed Reid, from Airth, for five months.