Offender threatened police at Falkirk Community Hospital

He committed that offence on April 12 last year at Falkirk Communty Hospital, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk and also admitted possession of class B drugs – psychoactive substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Calder Place, Hallglen on July 22, 2021 and cannabis at the same location on February 11 this year.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Newns, who was said to have a problem with Valium, had been the victim of serious assault and had a breakdown at home, not being able to cope.
He added: “His father has advised me he is struggling.”
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Newns, Ashgate, Roughrigg Farm, Longriggend, until June 30 for a criminal justice social work report. He also called for drug treatment and testing order and restriction of liberty order assessments.