Offender threatened blind wheelchair user and stole £480 during Grangemouth robbery
A violent offender threatened a blind man in a wheelchair when he and his accomplices entered his home to steal money and medicine.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Marshall, 29, had pleaded guilty to the robbery he committed – while acting with others – at an address in Scougall Street, Grangemouth on January 9.
The charges stated Marshall, while a chisel was being brandished at the victim, attempted to get him to electronically transfer a sum of money and then robbed him of a bank card, £480 and a quantity of medication.
He also admitted breaking into the Ellwyn public house, in Newlands Road, Grangemouth and steal money and alcohol on the same day.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor said Marshall had been in custody since January 11.
He added: “He has spent a considerable part of his adult life in custody and has been abusing drugs since the age of 12.”
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “These are very serious offences of breaking into a public house in the early hours of the morning, causing damage and stealing alcohol and money from within.
"You were also involved in a robbery in someone’s own home – one of three people involved. The man now feels unsafe in his own home. The complainer is registered blind and uses a wheelchair.
“You have an appalling record of dishonesty and violence. Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”
Sheriff Harris sentenced Marshall, address listed as Low Moss Prison, to 30 months in prison back dated to April 30, 2022 and made him subject to a nine-month supervised release order.