Offender takes a bite out of her partner and rips hair from his head during Denny attack

Louise Hamilton, 38, punched the man to the body and even pulled out his hair during the sustained attack.

She was said to have been driven to drink due to the amount of debt her partner had accumulated.

During the attack the couple’s child started shouting at her to stop and when police arrived they found Hamilton’s partner with blood coming from a bite mark on his arm and there were clumps of his hair on the floor.

Hamilton initially told police officers she did not attack her partner(Picture: Submitted)

When she was interviewed by officers, Hamilton said she did not do it.

She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting her former partner – repeatedly striking him on the body, seizing by the hair and biting him to the body to his injury – at an address in Castle Crescent, Denny on February 10.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple were in a relationship for 11 years and were married in 2017. They separated two years ago. It was 6pm and the complainer heard a door open and the accused entered.

"She had been drinking and became angry about a childcare matter. The complainer asked the accused to leave and she began to punch him and hit him on his left shoulder, as well as pulling his hair and biting his forearm.

"He was on the phone while the assault was ongoing and their child shouted at her to stop.”

When police arrived they found the man with a bleeding forearm and saw there were clumps of his hair on the ground.

Hamilton told police: “I never done it.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Hamilton’s partner had led them to go into “tens of thousands of pounds” of debt.

"Financial worry had caused her to start drinking heavily,” he added.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Hamilton, 10 Fairyburn Road, Alloa, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she completes 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.