Offender suffering 'drug induced psychosis' smashed up ward in Forth Valley Royal Hospital
In the space of a week Daniel Llewellyn (25) caused chaos in a hospital ward, ripping a toilet holder and a soap dispenser from a wall, kicking a plant pot, throwing chairs and tearing up board games.
He also used a piece of plastic as a weapon to aggressively threaten staff with.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Llewellyn had admitted threatening behaviour in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 1, August 5 and August 6 last year and possessing an offensive weapon on August 6, 2020.
The court heard Llewellyn suffered from “drug induced psychosis” at the time of the offence but was now doing better.
He was said to try and “wind people up” by saying inappropriate things.
Sheriff Derek Livingston place Llewellyn, 35 Alloway Drive, Cowie, on a supervised community payback order for a period of two years with the condition he attend relevant addiction services.