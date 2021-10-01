Offender struggled violently with staff at Polmont YOI
Darren McWilliam (20) did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, struggling violently with prison officers and making threats towards staff at Polmont YOI on July 31 last year.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:29 pm
Dealing with the case in his absence, the court heard there was an ongoing High Court order in relation to McWilliams.
Sheriff Christopher Shead allowed the High Court order to continue, deferring sentence on McWilliams, 7 Westwood Crescent, Stirling, for six months to March 31 for a progress report.