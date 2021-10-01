Offender struggled violently with staff at Polmont YOI

Dealing with the case in his absence, the court heard there was an ongoing High Court order in relation to McWilliams.

Sheriff Christopher Shead allowed the High Court order to continue, deferring sentence on McWilliams, 7 Westwood Crescent, Stirling, for six months to March 31 for a progress report.

McWilliam struggled violently with staff in Polmont YOI

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.