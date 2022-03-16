Offender stole food from Falkirk superstore
Heather Fowler (31) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of groceries from Morrisons, Hope Street, Falkirk on March 10, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:12 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:12 am
She also admitted ignoring a court order which prevented her from driving in Middlefield Road, Falkirk on February 18 last year.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Fowler, 40 Main Street, Shieldhill, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.
She was also banned from driving for 32 months.