Offender stole food from Falkirk superstore

She also admitted ignoring a court order which prevented her from driving in Middlefield Road, Falkirk on February 18 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Fowler, 40 Main Street, Shieldhill, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Fowler stole food from Morrisons

She was also banned from driving for 32 months.

