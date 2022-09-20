Offender stalked 11 and 12-year-old girls after dark

Not only was Alexander Young’s behaviour alarming when he trailed after the lone pedestrians – including a girl aged 11 – but the statements he made in a criminal justice social work report were disturbing enough for a sheriff to consider making him subject to a lifelong restriction order.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Young (22) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – engaging in a course of conduct which caused a woman fear and alarm, repeatedly following her closely – in Thornhill Road, Canal Path, Bankside Industrial Estate, in Falkirk between July 25 and October 31 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – closely following an 11-year-old girl during the hours of darkness – in Thornhill Road, Falkirk on December 7, 2021 and behaving in a threatening manner – closely following a 12-year-old girl during the hours of darkness – at another Falkirk location between November 15 and December 12, 2021.

It was stated there were issues with Young’s mental health and his latest report contained “extremely alarming” details – so much so, Sheriff Christopher Shead stated an order for lifelong restriction might be the appropriate disposals in this case.