Offender spat on ambulance staff during Falkirk assault
An offender spat on an ambulance technician during an angry encounter and found himself before the court for his filthy behaviour.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:25 am
George White (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed – spitting on the ambulance technician – in Stirling Road, Falkirk on February 9, 2020.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed White, 51 Waterside Road, Kilwinning, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid work within a period of 12 months.