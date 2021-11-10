Offender spat in woman's face during Stenhousemuir encounter

Callum Simpson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and assaulting a woman – spitting in her face – at an address in Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir on April 19.

Procurator fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “The accused and the witness were married for 15 years, however, they separeated in December 2020. On April 19 this year the accused entered the address and made his way into the living room.

"He shouted ‘you will not keep my kids off me’ and the complainer asked him to calm down. and leave. He shouted at her calling her a ‘fat boot’ and spat in her face. He continued to shout and swear and said he could do what he wanted.

Simpson assaulted a woman by spitting in her face at an address in Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir

"He told her ‘you’re going to regret this’ and, as a result, she contacted the police.”

Lynn Swann, defence solicitor, said this had been an “isolated incident” and there had been no other domestic offences between Simpson and his wife throughout their marriage.

"He feels absolutely disgusted with himself in relation to his behaviour,” she added. “He has been struggling with the fact he is not with his children on a daily basis anymore.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said Simpson, 56 Landsdowne Crescent, Kincardine, had a “reputation for violence”, but that was a long time ago.

He placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

