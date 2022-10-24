Offender spat in guard's face at Polmont YOI
David Anderson (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of a craft blade on March 1, 2020 and assaulting a member of staff – spitting in his face – on March 2, 2020 at Polmont Young Offenders Institution.
By Court Reporter
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
The court heard the unpaid work element of Anderson’s community payback order had been removed.
Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until November 24 for a restriction of liberty order assessment to check if Anderson’s new address, 29D High Street, Newmilns was suitable.