Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alva, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next eight months.
Offender spat at Falkirk police saying he had COVID-19
Adam Wilson (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:52 am