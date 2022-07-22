Offender spat at Falkirk police saying he had COVID-19

Adam Wilson (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:52 am

Read More

Read More
Camelon thief warned she is facing a long time in custody

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alva, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next eight months.

Wilson behaved in a threatening manner while en route to Falkirk Police Station