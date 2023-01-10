Offender smashed television and punched holes in kitchen door during Stenhousemuir stramash
Steve Forsyth, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – smashing a television and punching holes in a kitchen door – at an address in Falkland Place, Stenhousemuir, on August 15, 2022.
The court heard there was no report available, supposedly due to a family member misplacing Forsyth’s appointment letter.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until February 9 to obtain a criminal justice social work report. Forsyth, 15 Arran Terrace, Tamfourhill, was released on bail until that date.