Offender smashed television and punched holes in kitchen door during Stenhousemuir stramash

Steve Forsyth, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – smashing a television and punching holes in a kitchen door – at an address in Falkland Place, Stenhousemuir, on August 15, 2022.

By Court Reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 8:28am

The court heard there was no report available, supposedly due to a family member misplacing Forsyth’s appointment letter.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until February 9 to obtain a criminal justice social work report. Forsyth, 15 Arran Terrace, Tamfourhill, was released on bail until that date.

