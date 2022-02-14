Offender smashed plate and was ready to 'kick off' in Larbert domestic incident

Reece Black’s actions during his second domestic-related offence lest his partner “visibly shaken” and he was warned he faced prison if he did not engage with the court’s orders.

He was said to still have unpaid work hours to finish from his previous domestic offence.

Black (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Tryst Road, Larbert on December 17 last year.

Black appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

James Moncreiff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.30pm and the complainer was home with her young son. An argument took place between her and the accused which resulted in the accused smashing a plate on the floor.

"Neighbours heard shouting ‘help me, help me’ and thereafter contacted police, who attended at the property. The complainer asked officers to remove the accused from the house as he was intoxicated.

"He confirmed to officers he had smashed a plate on the floor and the complainer said she thought he was going to kick off and was worried about what he was going to do.

"She was described as being visibly shaken.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted this was Black’s second domestic offence within a short period of time and he had already been placed on a community payback order for that.

Sheriff Livingston said: “His compliance with unpaid work has not been good.”

It was stated Black had 28 hours unpaid work left to complete.

Addressing Black, Sheriff Livingston said: “I’m not particularly impressed with the progress you have made on your previous community payback order, but I’m prepared to give you a final chance.

"Should you breach either of these orders you are looking at imprisonment.”

Black, 71 Ochil View, Denny, was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he take part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

A review of the order will take place in three month’s time.

