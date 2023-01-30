Offender shoved woman to the ground and headbutted doors at Redding Tesco
An offender who was suspected of shoplifting items turned on staff who confronted him and pushed a woman to the ground before making a break for it.
Christopher Fitzpatrick, 47, was captured on CCTV running away from the store’s self service tills and then violently forcing open doors, punching and headbutting them.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her on the body – and destroying property, punching, headbutting and forcing open two doors – at Tesco, Redding, on January 1, 2021.
Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “It was 9.30pm and the member of staff had reason to approach the accused at the self service area. The complainer approached the accused and he pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, leaving her with soreness to her shoulders.
"The accused is then seen running away from the self service area towards the doors and forcing them open.”
The incident was captured on CCTV.
It was stated Fitzpatrick had failed to engage with his court orders.
At an earlier court appearance Sheriff Christopher Shead said the circumstances surrounding the offences – which followed on from Fitzpatrick being suspected of shoplifting – were “unusual” and deferred for a psychological report.
Last Thursday he stated the report showed no reason as to why Fitzpatrick had breached his court orders.
He placed Fitzpatrick, 70 Alyth Drive, Polmont, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend for drug and alcohol counselling and complete 160 hours of unpaid work in that time.