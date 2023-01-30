Offender shoved woman to the ground and headbutted doors at Redding Tesco

Christopher Fitzpatrick, 47, was captured on CCTV running away from the store’s self service tills and then violently forcing open doors, punching and headbutting them.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her on the body – and destroying property, punching, headbutting and forcing open two doors – at Tesco, Redding, on January 1, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “It was 9.30pm and the member of staff had reason to approach the accused at the self service area. The complainer approached the accused and he pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground, leaving her with soreness to her shoulders.

Fitzpatrick attacked a member of staff at ReddingTesco

"The accused is then seen running away from the self service area towards the doors and forcing them open.”

The incident was captured on CCTV.

It was stated Fitzpatrick had failed to engage with his court orders.

At an earlier court appearance Sheriff Christopher Shead said the circumstances surrounding the offences – which followed on from Fitzpatrick being suspected of shoplifting – were “unusual” and deferred for a psychological report.

Last Thursday he stated the report showed no reason as to why Fitzpatrick had breached his court orders.