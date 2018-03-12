Offender set flare off in high school

A troubled teenager set off a flare in a high school causing a mass evacuation of staff and pupils as the fire service was called in.

Jack Marsters (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to setting off the flare at Bo’ness Academy on April 28, 2016. He also admitted assaulting a man at his 1 Kinglass Park, Bo’ness home on April 19, 2016 and a string of threatening behaviour offences committed in Bo’ness and Falkirk in 2016 and 2017.

The court heard Marsters was once a promising student who committed his first offence at the time he was sitting his Higher exams.

Sentence was deferred for three months for him to comply with his community payback order.