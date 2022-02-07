Offender sentenced to 27 months in prison at Falkirk court - and then released

Allan Dearie (40) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – head butting him and punching and kicking him to the head and body to his severe injury – at an address in Westfield Street, Falkirk on October 17, 2020.

It was stated Dearie, address listed as Low Moss Prison, had now been remanded for 15 months – the equivalent of a 30-month sentence.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said the circumstances of the case were “very unusual” because Dearie had been on remand for so long.

He sentenced him to 27 months in prison back dated to November 13, 2020 and placed him on a supervised release order for 12 months.

When Dearie realised that meant he was being released he asked: “Is that me out, aye?”

Sheriff Christopher Shead replied: “Yes it will be.”

