Offender sellotaped knife to his hand during Bo'ness 'stand off'

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, James Newbigging (37) had admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers – making offensive gestures, shouting and swearing, stated he had weapons, sellotape a knife to his hand and utter threats of violence – at an address in Mingle Place, Bo’ness on September 20, 2021.

At an earlier court appearance in December last year, defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “It was a bizarre set of circumstances going on. It happened round about the time of the anniversary of his father’s death. He turned to alcohol, which was part of this whole incident that took place back in September.”

Police came to Bo'ness to deal with a "stand off" situation with Newbigging

At the time, Sheriff Simon Collins QC referred to the offence as a kind of “stand off” situation between Newbigging and Police which had “alarming circumstances”.

The court heard Newbigging, address listed as Prisoner at Low Moss, had served the equivalent of a six month prison sentence.

Back in December Sheriff Collins placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months and attend alcohol treatment services.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he had to stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for four months.