David Beattie (40) landed in trouble with the court the minute he set foot in Hallglen.

Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, admitted breaching his bail when he entered Garry Place, Hallglen on October 31 last year.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, sentence was deferred until February 6 for reports and Beattie’s bail was continued.