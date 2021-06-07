Offender pushed ex partner to the ground in Bo'ness attack

Stephen Boyd (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for an assault against his former partner.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:58 pm

Boyd had pleaded guilty to the offence – pushing the woman to the ground to her injury – he committed at an address in Douglas Place, Bo’ness on April 12 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Boyd, Flat 4, 3 Bothwell Street, Hamilton, for a period of six months for him to be of good behaviour and to await the outcome of other matters.

