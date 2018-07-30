Offender posted video on Twitter of ex-partner having sex

A man ended up on the sex offenders register after he responded to his break-up by twice posting an intimate video on Twitter featuring he and his former partner engaged in sexual activity.

Sebastion Pycz (38) initially claimed his ex partner would have no problems with the video being made public.

Pycz appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted intent to cause his former partner fear, alarm or distress by making the private video of him public and posting it on social media site Twitter on two occasions from Main Street, Bainsford between July 4 and July 5 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said there was a significant sexual element to the crime.

The court heard Pycz now knows his behaviour was inappropriate and he understands he caused stress to the complainer. It was stated it was highly unlikely Pycz would offend in this manner again.

Sheriff Livingston said: “It’s a fairly horrible thing to do, posting a photograph of you and he engaging in sexual activity after he had terminated the relationship with you.”

Pycz, 74 Russell Place, Bathgate, was placed on a supervised community payback order for nine months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work in that time. He was also ordered to pay £1000 compensation to his former partner and placed on the sex offenders register for nine months.