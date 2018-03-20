Offender pinched his mum’s jewellery

A criminal son had just been released from prison when he took advantage of his mother’s stay in hospital to steal her jewellery.

Daniel Jack (26) was caught out when his mum got back home to 13 Glebe Street, Denny and discovered the items, which had sentimental value, were missing. Thankfully the jewellery was recovered some time later.

Jack, who is still listed as living at his mother’s address, pled guilty to the theft he committed at some point between November 29, 2017 and January 11 this year. He also admitted possessing class B drug cannabis and class A heroin in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on January 11.

Jack was placed on a drug treatment and testing order for two years.