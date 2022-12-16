Chelsie Morrison, 24, appeared at Faklirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to committing an act of public indecency – engaging in a sex act with a man – at the Helix, Stadium Way, Falkirk at some point between March 19 and March 21.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You’re appearing as a first offender, but this is a serious offence.”

She placed Morrison, 44 Argyle Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home between the hours of 8pm and 7am for the next 11 weeks.

Morrison performed a sex act at the Helix, home of the world famous Kelpies