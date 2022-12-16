Offender performed sex act on her partner at Falkirk Helix and ended up on sex offender register
A couple were horsing around with each other in public at the home of the Kelpies and now one of them has ended up on the sex offenders’ register.
Chelsie Morrison, 24, appeared at Faklirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to committing an act of public indecency – engaging in a sex act with a man – at the Helix, Stadium Way, Falkirk at some point between March 19 and March 21.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You’re appearing as a first offender, but this is a serious offence.”
She placed Morrison, 44 Argyle Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home between the hours of 8pm and 7am for the next 11 weeks.
Morrison was also made subject to the sex offender register notification requirements for 12 months.