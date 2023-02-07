Offender made violent threats to police during Falkirk emergency call
Courtney Donnelly, 24, failed to attend Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour in Longdales Court, Falkirk on December 1 last year.
By Court Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:53pm
The charges stated Donnelly, 106 Glenacre Road, Cumbernauld, uttered threats of violence to police officers during telephone call to the emergency services.
It was stated there was no explanation for Donnelly’s non-attendance at court, but she did have a “number of significant mental health difficulties”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued a warrant for her arrest.