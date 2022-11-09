Offender made threats to petrol bomb Denny house and assault his ex partner
Reece Horan, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to making a phone call that was grossly offensive and contained threats of violence towards his ex partner at an address in Annet Road, Denny on May 21.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The complainer was at home with the father of her child when she began arguing on the phone with the accused. She had the phone on loud speaker and the accused was heard to say ‘I’m going to petrol bomb your house’.
"He made threats, saying if she was in Glasgow he would have her assaulted. He then asked the other witness to come and meet and he would fight him.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Horan, 41 Langbar Crescent, Glasgow, on an 18-month supervised community payback order and told him to complete 160 hours unpaid work in 12 months. He also made him subject to a two-year non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex partner.