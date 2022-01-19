Offender made threats at Falkirk Police Station

The court heard McClure, 31 Zetland Street, Clackmannan, wanted to be released on bail.

Sheriff Derek Livingston, taking note of McClure’s record of bail breaches, continued the case for further reports until February 24 and remanded McClure in custody until that time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McClure behaved in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.