Offender made threats at Falkirk Police Station
Conner McClure (26) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station and in Duke Street, Denny and breaching his curfew in Stirling Street, Denny on November 12 last year.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:21 am
The court heard McClure, 31 Zetland Street, Clackmannan, wanted to be released on bail.
Sheriff Derek Livingston, taking note of McClure’s record of bail breaches, continued the case for further reports until February 24 and remanded McClure in custody until that time.