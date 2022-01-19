Offender made threats at Falkirk Police Station

Conner McClure (26) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station and in Duke Street, Denny and breaching his curfew in Stirling Street, Denny on November 12 last year.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:21 am

The court heard McClure, 31 Zetland Street, Clackmannan, wanted to be released on bail.

Read More

Read More
Shoplifter pinched £150 of booze from Camelon Tesco

Sheriff Derek Livingston, taking note of McClure’s record of bail breaches, continued the case for further reports until February 24 and remanded McClure in custody until that time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

McClure behaved in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V