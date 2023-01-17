Offender lost the plot with partner at four star Falkirk area hotel
Donald Smith, 52, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – swearing and uttering threats of violence towards his partner – at the MacDonald Inchyra Hotel, Grange Road, Grangemouth on September 18 last year.
By Court Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:47am
Smith, 13 Dolton Road, Lasswade, had not attended required social work appointments because he claimed he had failed to open the appointment letters on time.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence until February 6 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.