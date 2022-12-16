Offender looped legs around lamp post to try and escape being lifted by police in Bainsford
Revellers beheld a strange sight outside a Falkirk nightclub as an offender clung onto a lamp post – wrapping his leg around it – in an attempt to stop police officers arresting him.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, George Macdonald, 22, had pleaded guilty to resisting arrest – pulling away from officers and wrapping his leg around a lamppost – at Temple Nightclub, Burnbank Road, Bainsford, on August 28.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing and brandishing a hammer – in James Street, Laurieston, on January 21 last year.
The court heard Macdonald, 49a Cowane Street, Stirling, had “late development syndrome”.
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He just can’t help but tell the truth, but he has poor communication skills.”
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Macdonald until March 16 to find out how well he was complying with his existing community payback order.