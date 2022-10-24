Offender lied to Falkirk police about stolen goods and claimed purse belonged to his girlfriend

Edward Johnston (34) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted reset of stolen goods – a purse, sunglasses and a DVD player which had been stolen from a car – in Antonine Street, Camelon on August 25.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew by being out and about in Antonine Street, Camelon after 7pm on the same date.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witness parked her car near to her home address. When she returned to the vehicle the following morning she discovered items were strewn around and other items were missing – including her purse, which contained four bank cards.

“At 7.30pm the accused was arrested in relation to a separate matter and found to have all of the missing items in his possession.”

When asked about the bank cards, Johnston told officers they belonged to his girlfriend.

The woman who had been the victim of theft was later traced and confirmed all the items belonged to her.

The court heard Johnston had experienced “trauma in his life” and had been taking drugs to forget about what happened to him.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The concern here is you have continued to offend while on court orders – a community payback order and drug treatment and testing order.