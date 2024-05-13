Offender left woman bleeding heavily from her head after Camelon hammer attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An argument turned to violence when an offender rushed out of her flat with a hammer and struck a woman on the head to leave her bleeding heavily from the temple.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Emma Buchanan, 24, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – striking her on the head with a hammer to her injury – in Telford Square, Camelon on February 10 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.50pm and a woman and a man were in the Camelon area and were walking past a block of flats where the accused began shouting towards them from a window.

"Thereafter and argument has ensued and the accused has entered the street from her flat and immediately approached the woman and hit her on the head. She was struck on the head with a blunt object.

Buchanan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"A witness who lives nearby saw the accused was holding a hammer and removed the wooden handled tool from the accused’s hands. The accused has then fled the street leaving the woman bleeding heavily from her left temple.

"She believed she had been struck at least once by the hammer and did not seek any medical treatment. She was left with a minor scar under her hairline above her left temple.”

Buchanan later told police she did not have a hammer.

The court heard she was currently subject to another court order.