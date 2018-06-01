Offender led police to crop of cannabis

An offender arrested on another matter asked to go home for his medication and subsequently led police to his crop of cannabis plants.

John Hunter (38) provided police with an unexpected two-for-one deal when he admitted to officers he had a 19-plant cultivation, worth an estimated £4750, in his home at 8 Wall Gardens, Camelon.

It was on the drive to his house that he confessed to officers about his crop.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter, who admitted producing the class B drug at his home on December 15 last year, was placed on a restriction of liberty order for four months and a supervised community payback order for two years.