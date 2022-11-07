George Davidson, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing utter threats of violence and self harm and proceeding to self harm, at an address in Wilson Avenue, Camelon on September 27.

It was stated Davidson and his partner had been in a relationship for eight years and had been living together.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer returned home and saw the accused sitting in his car in the driveway. He said ‘I’m not going to shout at you’ and she let him in.

Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"There was an argument in the course of the night and the accused said ‘this will be the first time I’ve punched a woman’ gesturing that he was going to punch her. The complainer then saw a large amount of blood in the living room and this was due to the accused self-harming.

"He said he would make her watch him kill himself.”

Police arrived and Davidson was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The court heard Davidson’s partner appeared to be “supportive” of the relationship continuing.

