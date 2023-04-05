Offender kicked partner on her head leaving her with a bloody nose during Hallglen domestic

William Laird, 62, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault – kicking a woman on the head to her injury – at an address in Calder Place, Hallglen.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused and the complainer were at home consuming alcohol together, watching a football game and there were no issues at that time.

"The accused was not happy, shouting at her to shut her mouth and he kicked her on the head. She felt pain in her cheek and nose. He continued to call her names like ‘cow’ and she realised her nose was bleeding.

Laird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She told him she was going to call the police. Officers attended at the address and the saw she had swelling to the left side of her face and dried blood on her hands.

"The accused said there had been an argument over their dinner plans. He said she was getting nasty towards him.”

The court heard the woman has a medical condition and “depends” on Laird a lot. She asked the court not to give him a prison sentence.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said the couple had been in a relationship for 15 years.

He added: “It’s fair to say both parties drink too much on occasions.”