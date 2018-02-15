Offender jailed after attempt to bite officer

A police officer narrowly avoided a nasty bite wound as he escorted a violent prisoner to custody.

Paul McCluskey (33) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed at Falkirk Police Station on January 18.

The court heard McCluskey, 118 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, was arrested on a warrant and was under the influence of some substance when he was taken to the station and attempted to bite the officer.

McCluskey has six previous convictions for assault, including an incident where he held a spoon against his mother’s throat.

He was sentenced to four months in prison back dated to January 19.