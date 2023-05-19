Offender injures brother as broken glass flies in Bo'ness hotel incident

Nathan Piercy, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless behaviour – causing pieces of glass to strike his bother to his severe injury – at the Richmond Park Hotel, Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness, on July 27, 2021.

It was stated the brothers had a falling out during the night which then “turned nasty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Piercy “accepts he overstepped the mark” with his behaviour on the night.

The incident happened at the Richmond Park Hotel in Bo'ness

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Piercy, 6 Merth Avenue, Carlisle, had a robbery conviction back in 2011 and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months. He also ordered him to pay his brother £400 compensation at £50 per month.