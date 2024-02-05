Offender held knife to man's neck and stole bankcard during Grangemouth robbery
Terry Shaw, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed in Sunart Place, Grangemouth, on June 23 last year.
The charges stated Shaw punched the man on the head, placed a knife against his neck before demanding money and property from him and taking his bank card.
Shaw also pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £68.75 of tobacco products from the Premier Store, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth by using the man’s card on June 23, 2023.
During court proceedings, Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Shaw be taken into custody so he could decide what he was going to do with him.
The case was recalled later in the day and Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Shaw, address listed as Low Moss Prison, until February 6, revoking his bail and remanding him in custody until that date.