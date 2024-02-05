Offender held knife to man's neck and stole bankcard during Grangemouth robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terry Shaw, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed in Sunart Place, Grangemouth, on June 23 last year.

The charges stated Shaw punched the man on the head, placed a knife against his neck before demanding money and property from him and taking his bank card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw also pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining £68.75 of tobacco products from the Premier Store, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth by using the man’s card on June 23, 2023.

Shaw was remanded in custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

During court proceedings, Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Shaw be taken into custody so he could decide what he was going to do with him.