News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Offender headbutted doors at Redding Tesco store

Christopher Fitzpatrick (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her on the body – and destroying property, punching, headbutting and forcing open two doors – at Tesco, Redding on January 1 last year.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:35 am
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:00 am

Sheriff Christopher Shead said the circumstances surrounding the offences – which followed on from Fitzpatrick being suspected of shoplifting – were “unusual”.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness shoplifter now caring for her 71-year-old mum

He deferred sentence on Fitzpatrick, 70 Alyth Drive, Polmont, to October 27 to allow a psychology report to be prepared.

Fitzpatrick committed his offences at the Redding Tesco store