Offender headbutted doors at Redding Tesco store
Christopher Fitzpatrick (47) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – pushing her on the body – and destroying property, punching, headbutting and forcing open two doors – at Tesco, Redding on January 1 last year.
By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 8:34 am
Sheriff Christopher Shead said the circumstances surrounding the offences – which followed on from Fitzpatrick being suspected of shoplifting – were “unusual”.
He deferred sentence on Fitzpatrick, 70 Alyth Drive, Polmont, to October 27 to allow a psychology report to be prepared.