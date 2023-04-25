Offender handed mum a bread knife during Grangemouth bust up and told her to hurt him

Johnathan Morgan, 24, had just pushed his mother and shouted at his sister, saying she was always picking on him and never saw things from his point of view. He disappeared from sight for a moment and then came back holding a bread knife, which he handed to his mum.

Morgan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Islay Court, Grangemouth, on January 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 6pm and the accused was within the address with his sister and his mother. They were making plans to visit a family friend and the accused heard the conversation and took umbrage at this.

"He was shouting ‘you’re always picking on me’ and ‘you never see things from my point of view’. He said these words in the face of his sister and she told him his behaviour frightened her.

"He then pushed his mother and she stumbled backwards. He left the living room momentarily and returned with a bread knife, which he handed to his mother and urged her to hurt him.

"At no point did he brandish the knife at them. He told police ‘I was not in anybody’s face and I didn’t shove her, I was pushing her back’.”