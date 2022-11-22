Offender grabbed partner by the throat during terrifying Maddiston attack
Brian Whyte, 59, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assault – seizing his partner by the throat, pushing her against a wall and repeatedly striking her head – at an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on June 25 last year.
By Court Reporter
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 8:35am
He also admitted breaching his bail by contacting someone he was not supposed to at his 61 Montrose Road, Polmont home on May 3, 2021.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Whyte until December 22 for a psychiatric report.