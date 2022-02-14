Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy
Andrew Halliday (39) did not appear from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a man – placing him in a headlock – at Polmont Railway Station, Station Road, Polmont on September 8 last year.
The court heard his February 8 parole hearing had been unsuccessful and his parole had been revoked due to this railway incident.
It was stated Halliday would now be in prison for the next 12 months.
Noting this fact, Sheriff Derek Livingston simply admonished Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk.