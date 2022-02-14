Offender got victim in headlock during Polmont Railway rammy

The court heard his February 8 parole hearing had been unsuccessful and his parole had been revoked due to this railway incident.

It was stated Halliday would now be in prison for the next 12 months.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halliday attacked a man at Polmont Railway Station

Noting this fact, Sheriff Derek Livingston simply admonished Halliday, 19 Farm Street, Falkirk.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.